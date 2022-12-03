JUST IN
Rahul slams PM over fuel prices, says Bharat Jodo Yatra voice of loktantra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Modi over high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of 'loktantra' against his 'loot-tantra'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of 'loktantra' against his "loot-tantra".

The Congress has been attacking the government for not reducing the price of petrol and diesel in the country despite global crude oil prices going down considerably.

"Crude oil - 25 per cent cheaper. LPG - 40 per cent cheaper. This is international price data. Despite this, why prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder have not been reduced?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Mr. Prime Minister, Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of loktantra (democracy) against your 'loot-tantra'. You must answer," he said.

Gandhi on Thursday had also attacked the government over the issue of fuel prices, alleging that while the people are suffering from high inflation, the prime minister is busy in recovering money from taxes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 17:58 IST

