JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

BJP national council meet LIVE updates: Shah, Modi to focus on LS polls
Business Standard

Rahul takes jibe at PM Modi, says does not want to tell his 'Mann Ki Baat'

He lauded Indian workers for making the country proud by their hard work in the UAE

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Kamal Kishore)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Kamal Kishore)

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday told Indian workers in Dubai that he wants to listen to their problems instead of telling his "Mann Ki Baat".

Gandhi, who is in the UAE on a maiden visit, was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora at the Dubai airport on Thursday.

He lauded the Indian workers here for making the country proud by their hard work in the UAE.

"You have illuminated the names of every religion, every state and every caste," he said.

He said his party is aware of the difficulties faced by the labourers and wants to help them.

"We want to talk to you," he said.

"Main yahan apne mann ki baat kahne nahi aaya hun..main yayan aapke mann ki baat sunane aaya hun (I have not come here to speak my mind, I have come to listen to your heart)," he said in his address at the Jabel Ali labour colony.

He was referring to Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat where he address the nation on various issues.

Earlier Gandhi met with the business leaders in the country.

A construction worker from Jabel Ali labour colony said he wants to see Gandhi leading India with compassion and care for all Indians.

Gandhi is also set to meet some UAE ministers during his two-day visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements