Rahul writes to Cong CMs, asks to implement NSUI's 'Behtar Bharat' agenda

Congress president has written to the party's chief ministers, urging them to implement the recommendations of the NSUI's 'Behtar Bharat' agenda that includes equal educational opportunities and a system of fair play for students and young people.

Gandhi wrote to Punjab Chief Minister and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, saying that in order to convert the country's demographic dividend to democratic dividend, it was important to give confidence to the young people that their concerns were being prioritised.

He urged them to implement the recommendations of the Students' Union of India's (NSUI) 'Behtar Bharat' agenda that includes equal educational opportunities, a system of fair play for students and young people, and a progressive nation-building identity.

The Congress president had earlier written to students promising his party's complete support to meet their aspirations.