Rahul writes to Cong CMs, asks to implement NSUI's 'Behtar Bharat' agenda

Congress president had earlier written to students promising his party's complete support to meet their aspirations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday | Photo: PTI
Congress President Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to the party's chief ministers, urging them to implement the recommendations of the NSUI's 'Behtar Bharat' agenda that includes equal educational opportunities and a system of fair play for students and young people.

Gandhi wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, saying that in order to convert the country's demographic dividend to democratic dividend, it was important to give confidence to the young people that their concerns were being prioritised.

He urged them to implement the recommendations of the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) 'Behtar Bharat' agenda that includes equal educational opportunities, a system of fair play for students and young people, and a progressive nation-building identity.

The Congress president had earlier written to students promising his party's complete support to meet their aspirations.
First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 22:35 IST

