Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle likely on hold after medical 'advise' to Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's power corridor abuzz with talks of Union Cabinet reshuffle
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Ashok Gehlot
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
Covid-19: Every Indian has right to free vaccine, says Ashok Gehlot
-
Indicating Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle and expansion is likely being put on a hold, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday informed that doctors have advised Gehlot to avoid one-on-one meeting.
Speaking about the post-Covid health issues of Gehlot, OSD, Lokesh Sharma said, "In view of the post-Covid repercussions, as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, the Chief Minister is not able to meet people in person. All meetings and interactions are being done through video conference and video calls only. The doctors have said that for a month or two, he should hold meetings with the video conference only. Department meetings and review meetings are also being held through video conferencing."
"Meetings have been held regarding Corona in an extraordinary way, in about 15-16 months, about 355 video conferences have been conducted, in which representatives of the villages--ward panch, sarpanch also join," he added.
The statement puts a question mark on much-anticipated Cabinet change, as Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said that a Cabinet reshuffle will soon take place in the state and asserted there is no problem within the party's state unit.
"Reshuffle will happen in Rajasthan. As told by Ajay Maken Ji (Congress in-charge for Rajasthan), a reshuffle will take place in the state," Dotasra told reporters here when asked about the Cabinet reshuffle.
After Jitin Prasada, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shifted to its political rival - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, speculation is on about more leaders following his suit, including Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is currently in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU