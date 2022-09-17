Rajasthan Congress to propose party president's name in meeting today

Members of Pradesh Committee will on Saturday meet in Jaipur for organisation election.

The members will propose the name for party's president and send it to Delhi headquarters, a party spokesperson said.

He said that about 400 party members from different districts of the state will taking part in the meeting.

Ajay Maken, state in-charge of and Rajendra Kumpawat, co-in-charge of state organisation elections, will steer the meeting to be held at the state headquarters here.

State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state president Govind Singh Dotasra will also take part in it.

In the meeting, the proposal for the name of the president will be passed and submitted to the party's Central Election Authority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)