Rajasthan Congress to propose party president's name in meeting today

Members of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will on Saturday meet in Jaipur for organisation election.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot (centre) and his party colleagues attend a programme in Jaipur on Saturday to celebrate the centre withdrawing three farm laws. (PTI Photo)
Members of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will on Saturday meet in Jaipur for organisation election.

The members will propose the name for party's national president and send it to Delhi headquarters, a party spokesperson said.

He said that about 400 party members from different districts of the state will taking part in the meeting.

Ajay Maken, state in-charge of Congress and Rajendra Kumpawat, co-in-charge of state organisation elections, will steer the meeting to be held at the state Congress headquarters here.

State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state president Govind Singh Dotasra will also take part in it.

In the meeting, the proposal for the name of the national president will be passed and submitted to the party's Central Election Authority.

First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 12:30 IST

