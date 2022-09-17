Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 6 months jail in 2016 case

-
ALSO READ
Arrested MLA Jignesh Mevani reaches Assam, taken to Kokrajhar
Wrong precedent: Goa Congress condemns arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani
Jignesh Mevani remanded to 5 days' police custody in second case in Assam
Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in Assam soon after court grants bail
Jignesh Mevani gets bail in police officer assault case in Assam
-
Ahmedabad Metro Police Court on Friday sentenced Gujarat Congress working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani and 18 others to 6-month imprisonment following a 2016 case.
Mevani, along with other Dalit rights groups had held a protest in 2016 regarding the change of name of the law building of Gujarat University. They demanded the building be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.
However, Appellate Sessions Court has stayed the sentence till October 17 to enable them to file appeals and granted bail to the accused. The court granted bail to all 19 persons.
Notably, Jignesh Mevani is currently out on bail granted by the Assam court. He was arrested in connection with his purported tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.
In May this year, a Gujarat court sentenced Mevani to three months in jail in a 2017 case for taking out a rally without permission.
Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, Reshma Patel, Kaushik Parmar of National Dalit Adhikar Manch, Kaushik Parmar, Subodh Parmar including 10 others were sentenced to three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1000.
Mevani and his associates led an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera of the neighbouring Banaskantha district in 2017. In 2017, the Mehsana police registered an unlawful assembly case against Mevani and others under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code.
The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani extended his support to Congress in September 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU