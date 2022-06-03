Rajasthan Governor returns third bill presented by Gehlot government

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
Rajasthan allows proposal to do away with job interviews for most services
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Computer engineer held for trying to cheat Raj MLA posing as Gehlot: Police
-
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned a Bill which was presented in the Assembly to change the qualification requirements for the Vice Chancellor's post at the Haridev Joshi Journalism and Mass Communication University here.
According to information received, the Raj Bhavan has sent back the Bill saying that it needs to be re-examined keeping in mind the provisions of different regulatory bodies and the minimum experience required.
This was the third Bill of the Ashok Gehlot-led government which was returned by the Raj Bhavan.
The state government had introduced the Journalism University Bill during the Assembly session. Under this Bill, a person having experience of 20 years in journalism in the public or private sector is allowed to become the Vice Chancellor of a journalism university. Till now, to become the Vice Chancellor in all universities, it was necessary to have a professor's experience of 10 years, but the government wanted to amend it.
In the last one-and-a-half years, this was the third Bill of the state government that was returned by the Raj Bhavan.
Before this, the Advocate Welfare Amendment Bill was returned by the Governor. Another bill, The Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration Bill, was returned as the state government itself demanded it back after several objections were raised on it by different groups of people.
--IANS
arc/uk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU