Delhi DCM Manish Sisodia gets portfolios held by Satyendar Jain

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been allocated additional charge of portfolios of Health, Home, Power, Water and Industries, which were held by Satyendar Jain.
Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday and sent to the ED custody till June 9 by a court on Tuesday.
A notification issued on Wednesday by the General Administration department of the Delhi government said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding."
Meanwhile, addressing a media briefing on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that sources had informed him of Jain's arrest a few months ago and the same sources have told him that the Central government will arrest Manish Sisodia too in the coming days.
"I had already announced a few months back that Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon", the Delhi Chief Minister said.
However, the opposition BJP and Congress are demanding that Arvind Kejriwal should sack Jain from his Cabinet.
--IANS
avr/svn/
