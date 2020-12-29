Rajinikanth announces he won't enter politics due to health reasons

-
Megastar Rajinikanth has announced that he won't be entering politics, citing health reasons.
He will continue to work for people, Rajinikanth said.
Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.
The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
