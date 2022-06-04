Rajya Sabha elections: 4 BSP turncoats spell trouble for Rajasthan Congress

As the (RS) polls near, the resort politics has yet again started and pictures of MLAs living a lavish life in Udaipur-based five star hotel are going viral.

This is the same hotel which hosted Congress' Chintan Shivir, however, concerns seem to be escalating as six MLAs are yet to join the political fencing and have missed their Friday deadline.

It needs to be mentioned here that the BJP has supported Subhas Chandra as its second candidate for the RS seat which has heightened the worries of the Congress and thus it has taken its MLAs for political fencing to Udaipur.

The trouble makers in Gehlot's nest are ex- MLAs who were seen enjoying safari in Sariska while the Congress MLAs were going for camping and their pictures were going viral. In fact, they are openly speaking about their annoyance with the Congress government.

On Friday Rajendra Gudha, Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that the later talks a lot but it will be better for him if he sits down and get "anxious" instead.

He alleged that the Congress did not fulfill the promise made to them. Expressing his displeasure, he said, "It is a fact that the respect that should have been given to us was not given. I don't know what was their compulsion. Gehlot sahib speaks a lot in the media. Ajay Maken promised us but he did not fulfill it."

In his statement to media, he said, "Gehlot saheb bolte bahut hain, bolte toh hain he, ke ye kiya, media mein bolte hain. Kabhi baith ke chinta karte toh zyada theek hota (Gehlot sahib talks a lot, he does talk a lot, that he has done this, he says so in the media. But it would have been better had he sat down and get anxious)."

Another turned Congress MLA Wajib Ali raised question on the stance of the bureaucracy and the lack of action against complaints sent to the Chief Minister. He has also taunted Gehlot.

Ali was neither made a minister nor given a political appointment despite coming from to Congress. This is considered as the main reason for his "displeasure".

Apart from Gudha and Ali, two other BSP-turned-Congress leaders including Lakhan Singh (Karauli MLA) and Sandeep Kumar (Tijara, Alwar) are yet to reach Udaipur. Also missing are Girraj Singh (Bari, Dholpur) and Khiladi Lal Bairwa (Baseri, Dholpur).

Sources said that Chief Minister Gehlot has taken the charge to bring all MLAs to Udaipur.

Ali further has left the Chief Minister red-faced by denying his claim. Gehlot a day earlier had told the media that the Central government has issued notice to Congress MLA Ali and is threatening the MLAs during the . However, Ali refuted Gehlot's claim. He said that till now he has not received any notice from the Central agencies. Even he gets so (the notice), he is ready for investigation.

Meanwhile, former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has left for Delhi on Friday evening. He reached the airport directly from Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur.

Earlier, Pilot with other MLAs including Ramila Khadia (who too was angry with Gehlot), went to Udaipur in a plane. Former state Congress chief said that the party shall win on all three seats. He will return to Udaipur on Monday.

--IANS

arc/shs

