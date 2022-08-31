'People free to speculate': Tharoor on contesting Congress president polls

-

Amid the buzz over his recent article in a Malayalam daily on the Congress presidential election, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said people are free to speculate whether he would contest for the top post in the party.
Speaking to mediapersons here, Tharoor said, "The point I put forward in the article is that elections are a good thing for the party. A democratic country like ours needs a democratic party. I welcome Congress's decision to conduct polls. People are free to speculate as they like."
"I am surprised that what I wrote in the article has caught so much attention. I have put some thoughts out there. Beyond that, I have not made any announcement or plans to make any official announcement. I have nothing to say at this stage," he said.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP also welcomed elections in the party and said that Rahul Gandhi's refusal to be appointed as the Congress president was disappointing. According to him, the party should not be limited by the belief that only one family can lead it.
Tharoor further said, "The process is a few weeks away. Let us wait for the time the procedures begin. In my article, I said multiple candidates will be a good idea. At the end of the day, only one person emerges but the process attracts a lot of attention."
Tharoor had penned an article in Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi saying that the party polls were the first step towards rejuvenation of the organisation.
Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party since he has the ability to lift the party from the crisis.
Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Today the entire situation has become clear regarding the election of Congress Party President. I have my personal opinion and it is the feeling of all the workers that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party at this time. He should become the president of the Congress party."
Congress Working Committee (CWC) had on Sunday decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17, said sources.
The counting of votes will be done on October 19.
This comes in the backdrop of the party's senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday.
According to sources, the election for the post of president has now become a challenge for Congress with the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to contest the polls.
The Central Election Authority has made preparations to complete the election process on time.
The process seems to remain stuck since Rahul Gandhi is not willing to contest the election for the post of Congress president, although all the efforts to convince him are still going on, added sources.
