Mukesh Sahani tones down after criticism by his own party MLA

The aggressive tone of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahani has come down after his own party MLA Raju Kumar Singh put a question mark over his leadership.
Singh said that Sahani had boycotted the NDA legislature meeting on Monday on his own.
"Sahani did not consult with any of the four MLAs of VIP and took the decision on his own to boycott the NDA legislature meeting on Monday. The way he is taking the decisions for the party is not a right thing. He wants to dominate," Singh said on the second day of the monsoon session in Bihar assembly on Tuesday.
"It was a wrong decision of Mukesh Sahani to boycott the NDA legislature meeting on Monday. If he continues to say that he is feeling disregarded in NDA, I have no hesitation to say that I am also feeling the same in VIP," Singh said.
After Singh's remarks, Sahani said that he has a few differences with NDA's alliance partners on some issues and it will be sorted out soon.
Sahani on Monday was furious over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the latter did not allow him to come out from the Varanasi airport on Sunday.
Sahani went to Varanasi to establish statues of bandit queen Phulan Devi in 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed that the Adityanath government was afraid of his movement in Uttar Pradesh for political campaign.
Sahani is an MLC of VIP. He had contested Bihar assembly in 2020 but lost. He, however, bagged an MLC seat for himself and become animal husbandry and fisheries minister in the Bihar government.
