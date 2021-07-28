14 parties attend Opposition meet to corner Centre, AAP also joins in

-
Fourteen opposition parties met here on Wednesday to devise a strategy to corner the Centre on issues like the Pegasus snooping row and Assam-Mizoram discord. Among the 14 parties was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has so far not been part of any joint opposition strategy.
The meeting was, however, not attended by the Trinamool Congress as the MPs were meeting Mamata Banerjee at the same time.
The parties which attended the meeting included the Congress, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, National Conference (NC), AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and the VCK.
The opposition leaders on Wednesday met in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha where Rahul Gandhi was also present. They decided that the opposition parties will press the government to order probe in the Pegasus snooping row.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will move adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus issue demanding a probe in the alleged snooping row. In the Rajya Sabha suspension notices have been served on the Pegasus scandal and Assam-Mizoram discord.
Several other opposition MPs have also given adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.
Ripun Bora of the Congress has moved a suspension notice on the Assam-Mizoram discord in the Rajya Sabha.
