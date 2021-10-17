RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Ayodhya between October 19-21

-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary of the party Dattatreya Hosabale will be visiting Ayodhya from October 19 to 21 to participate in Akhil Bharatiya Saririk Varg, RSS sources said.
According to sources, Bhagwat will take part in the Akhil Bharatiya Saririk Varg, and can also visit Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Although the RSS chief will also address the Saririk Vibhag Abhyas Varg to make the construction of the Ram temple a subject.
"Bhagwat can give the message of Ram temple to the office bearers joining the exercise class that with our efforts, a grand Ram temple is being constructed in this country," sources said.
In the Abhyas Varg at the local headquarters of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Karsevakpuram, Bhagwat's family, the office bearers of all India and all 45 province units of the Sharirik Vibhag of the union is also expected to attend.
"Extensive preparations are being made for the Abhyas Varg, arrangements are being made for the accommodation of more than five hundred people," sources added.
Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.
