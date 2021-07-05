RSS chief's remarks on DNA of all Indians not gone down well: Mayawati

Reacting to chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same, BSP supremo on Monday said it did not get down well as there is difference in what the Sangh Parivar, BJP and the government says as compared to their actions.

" chief Bhagwat's remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same and violence is against Hindutva at a programme in Ghaziabad on Sunday is not going down well as there is a difference in the words and actions of the Sangh, BJP and the government that is there for everyone to see," said in a statement in Hindi here.

She also said the chief's statement was like "Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri", a Hindi proverb that roughly translates to showing a two-faced nature.

Bhagwat is cursing the country's by calling it divisive but that is not right, the former chief minister said.

It is the result of the blind support of RSS to BJP and its governments that the poison of casteism, political hatred and communal violence is plaguing normal life, she added.

The BSP president said Bhagwat had said "big things" in his statement in Ghaziabad.

"Without the cooperation and support of the RSS, the existence of the BJP is nothing. Why is the RSS not able to get what it wants implemented by the BJP and its governments?" she added.

In his address at an event 'Hindustan First Hindustani Best' organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat had said that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus.

