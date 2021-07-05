Dhami holds first cabinet meeting after being sworn in as new U'khand CM

Soon after being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami held the first meeting of his cabinet at the secretariat on Sunday.

"Very important decisions in the interest of the state's youth and the unemployed were taken at the cabinet meeting," Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters after the meeting.

Important decisions were also taken about the immediate needs of the state, he added.

However, a detailed briefing on the cabinet meeting will be held on Monday, official sources said.

Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of the state on Sunday. A two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday.

Dhami has taken over the reins of power at a time when has just a few months to go for the assembly polls, which are due early next year.

