Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat local body polls: Early lead for BJP, counting underway
Assam police recruitment scam: Key accused Diban Deka surrenders
BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 seats in Assam in 1st phase: Shah
BJP to conduct extensive in-depth survey in Puduchery ahead of elections
Congress heads for big win in Punjab urban civic polls; poor show by AAP
-
The ruling BJP in Assam on Sunday expelled seven more leaders from the party for six years for contesting as Independent candidates against the party's official candidates after being denied tickets, party sources said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier this month expelled 15 leaders, including former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, from the party for six years for filing nominations as Independents after being denied party ticket.
A BJP statement on Sunday said that the state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has expelled the seven leaders for six years with immediate effect for contesting as Independents against the party's nominated candidates.
Another sitting legislator Shiladitya Dev had resigned from the party earlier this month after being denied tickets to contest the Assembly polls.
However, following the persuasion of Minister and senior party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dev, an RSS ideologue, subsequently announced he would campaign for the party.
The ruling party had this time also denied party tickets to 10 sitting legislators and Minister Sum Ronghang, who later joined the Congress, and was made its candidate from his Diphu constituency.
Of Assam's 126 seats, the BJP is contesting 92 seats, giving 26 seats to its old ally Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to new partner United People's Party Liberal. Polls in Assam would be held in three phases.
The first phase of polls were held on Saturday in 47 seats while on April 1 (39 seats) and April 6 (40 seats) the remaining phases would be held. The results will be declared on May 2.
--IANS
sc/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU