SAD flays CM Channi, Congress leaders for chartered flight to Delhi

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's claim of "aam aadmi sarkar", the on Tuesday questioned the use of a chartered flight to Delhi by him and his deputies.

Channi, his two deputies and chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday flew to Delhi in a chartered flight to hold discussions over the new state Cabinet with the party's central leadership, according to sources.

Slamming the leaders, the SAD in a tweet said, "After saying that they stand with the common man, INC leaders take private jets to travel just 250 kms from Chandigarh to Delhi. Are there no normal flights or cars that can be used?"



"Or is this chest thumping aimed at propagation of Gandhi family's Delhi darbar culture," the party tweeted.

In Delhi, the leaders are expected to meet AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and other party leaders for deliberations on cabinet expansion, said party sources.

Sidhu uploaded a photo of him in which he was seen with Channi and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa beside a chartered plane.

"In line of duty !!," Sidhu tweeted.

