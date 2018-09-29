SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa quits as secy general, cites health issues

Senior and Rajya Sabha MP Saturday resigned as the party's secretary general and from its core committee, citing health reasons.

In a letter to chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dhindsa (81), however, said he will continue to be an "ordinary" member of the party.

"For a long time, I have been feeling, mentally and physically, that I have finished my innings in the field of active Now, my health does not permit me to remain active in this field.

"Keeping this entire situation in mind, I have decided to resign from party's posts -- SAD's secretary general and party's core committee. Because I have always been committed to the party, I would like to be an ordinary member of the party in the future," Dhindsa said in the letter.

His resignation comes at a time when the SAD is facing the ire of the ruling in Punjab and the AAP over the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission's report on sacrilege incidents in the state.

"Every man has a limit and capability. I can say that I have always connected with the community. I have always tried to do to the best of my abilities," he said.

Recalling his contribution to the party, Dhindsa, a former Union minister, said though the party has seen several tough times, he always had a sense of determination.

"I had to go to jail along with my friends while facing several types of challenges... I am happy and satisfied that I got the company of senior leaders Sant Harchand Singh Longowal and (former Punjab chief minister) Parkash Singh Badal," Dhindsa said in the letter.

Sharing his political journey, he said he joined with full determination after completing his education in order to work for the people and society.

"For the last six decades, I have been committed to public life and community. I am thankful to the party for always giving me respect and honour," Dhindsa said, expressing satisfaction that he could serve the society with full conviction.

The SAD leadership has been under attack from the and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ever since the commission's report was made public.

The has been attacking Parkash Singh Badal and his son on the issue of sacrilege incidents and police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot during the previous SAD-BJP regime in 2015.

Dhindsa was the only senior who had reportedly sought the resignation of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, holding him responsible for granting pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh in 2015 in a blasphemy case of 2007.

However, the Akal Takht had later revoked the pardon after facing opposition from Sikh bodies.