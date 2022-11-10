JUST IN
Double-engine govt necessary for development of Himachal: Anurag Thakur
Promising return of old pension scheme not an election 'jumla': Priyanka
Multiple CM faces our strength, not weakness: Congress President Kharge
Sharad Pawar not to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
Congress failed to keep up job promise in 2003, says Anurag Thakur
Why does Rahul not visit Raebareli during Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP leader
Governor vs government face-off intensifies in three southern states
Former Gujarat CM Rupani, ex-Dy CM Patel not to contest Assembly polls
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over demonetisation, GST
BJP using CAA, NRC with eye on Gujarat assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kerala amends deemed varsity rules to remove Guv as its chancellor
Business Standard

Sanjay Raut's bail exposed 'vendetta politics' of BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge

Raut had stepped out of jail on Wednesday after the court in Mumbai after his bail

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Sanjay Raut

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the BJP citing a special court order which said that the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case was "illegal", and claimed that his bail had exposed the "vendetta politics" of the government.

A special court in Mumbai, while granting bail to Raut in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had said his arrest was "illegal" and was an instance of "witch-hunt."

Raut had stepped out of jail on Wednesday after the court in Mumbai after his bail.

Reacting to the development, Kharge said, "Special PMLA Court lambasts the Enforcement Directorate for illegal arrest and holds the extreme use of its power to be illegal. Shri Sanjay Raut's bail order exposes the vendetta politics of the BJP Govt."

He said "BJP has used every opportunity to target opposition leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU