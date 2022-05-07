Sanjay Raut slams BJP, calls loudspeaker issue a 'closed chapter'

-
-
Calling the issue of loudspeakers a "closed chapter", Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said instead of speaking on that topic, the BJP should talk about rising inflation and unemployment as these are the challenges being faced by the people.
"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) and top BJP leaders don't speak of the issue of inflation and unemployment. Their issues are different. They only speak on what police in Punjab and Maharashtra are doing," Raut told reporters here.
The issue of loudspeakers is a closed chapter as attempts to create Hindu-Muslim divide over it have failed, he said.
It is the Hindu community that has faced the biggest setback as far as the issue of loudspeakers is concerned, the Sena MP added.
"Attempts were made to incite tension between Hindus and Muslims by raising the demand to ban loudspeakers on mosques. But people are wise. The Supreme Court's directives on loudspeakers are being implemented. There should be a national policy on loudspeakers," Raut said.
No one is ready to speak on inflation. People of the country are grappling with issues like price rise and unemployment. But no BJP leader is speaking on it, the Sena's chief spokesperson said.
Even since Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in his rallies held last month, it has become a hot button issue in the state and other parts of the country. The BJP has supported his demand.
