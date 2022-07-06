Scindia gets additional charge of Steel, Smriti Irani of Minority Affairs

-
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister R.C.P. Singh from the Union Cabinet and asked Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya M Scindia to hold charges of their portfolios
"The President, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
It also said that the President has directed that Woman And Child Development Minister Irani be assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and Civil Aviation Minister Scindia the charge of the Ministry of Steel.
Naqvi and Singh quit as Union Ministers on Wednesday - a day before the end of their Rajya Sabha terms.
--IANS
niv/vd
