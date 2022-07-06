Union ministers Mukhtar Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from PM Modi's Cabinet

Union ministers and R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their term, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, sources said.

With their term as MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the . Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

