Hunar Haat provided economic impetus to artisans, craftsmen: Mukhtar Naqvi

Highlighting the potential of Indian artisan and craftmanship, Union Minority Affairs Minister on Monday said 'Hunar Haat' provided an economic impetus to artisans and craftsmen of the country.

The Union Minister was present at the 40th edition of Hunar Haat in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Naqvi said, "Artisans and craftsmen from over 30 states and UTs participated in this Hunar Haat. It gave an economic impetus to artisans and craftsmen who thronged the event from different parts of the country. Footfall is likely to cross 25 lakh."

"Besides promoting ancestral arts and crafts from remote areas, Hunar Haat has provided employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen. Artisans and craftsmen are excited as huge sale of their indigenous products has taken place in the Hunar Haat," he added.

Hunar Haat is an initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The 40th edition of the "Hunar Haat" is being held in Mumbai at MMRDA Ground, BKC, between April 16 and April 27, 2022.

With the theme "Craft, Cusine and Culture", the 12-day fair is a one-stop-shop for credible and consummate 'Swadeshi' products.

About 1,000 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 31 States/UTs are participating at Hunar Haat in Mumbai. The centre of attraction in Mumbai's Hunar Haat remained the performance of circus artists. Around 35 circus artists are performing daily at the fair.

