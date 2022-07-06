Headlines managed, economy mismanaged: Rahul slams govt after LPG hike

-
ALSO READ
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135; domestic LPG price unchanged
Rahul Gandhi slams LPG hike, says millions waging battle against inflation
Deflating outlook: Households must prepare for hefty rise in LPG prices
Commercial LPG price hiked for 3rd month straight by Rs 102.50/cylinder
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attacked the government over the issue of price after LPG rate was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, accusing the BJP dispensation of managing headlines but mismanaging economy.
His attack came on a day the cooking gas price witnessed a third increase in rates since May on firming international energy prices.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 1,003 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
"Headlines Managed. Economy Mismanaged," Gandhi tweeted, with a photo with text to suggest the BJP's stance on inflation and the depreciation of Indian currency changed after it came to power.
In the text, he said the BJP used to propagate (prachar) in the past that the currency of a country goes down if it has a corrupt government. But now "Indian Rupee slips to Rs 79.36 hitting record low" which is an "attack" (prahar) on the common man, he said.
He also said that in 2014, inflation used to be the headline, now there is no discussion on price rise as LPG becomes costlier by Rs 50, to cost Rs 1053 per cylinder.
Gandhi said earlier they promised that two crore jobs will be created every year, but now India lost 1.3 crore jobs in June.
The former Congress chief has been attacking the BJP government on issues of price rise and unemployment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU