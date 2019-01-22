Scindia meets Shivraj, calls it a gesture to work in unison with Opposition

Congress leader and former Union Minister met former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister at the latters residence calling it a goodwill gesture to work in unison with the opposition after a bitterly fought electoral battle last month.

The meeting took place late on Monday after Scindia's return from New Delhi. In the 45-minute meet behind closed doors, Scindia told the media that they discussed the way forward for the state, as Chouhan had been at the helm for 15 years and his opinion on the well being of the state was important.

The four-time sitting MP from the Guna Lok Sabha seat said "it was a courtesy call as Chouhan is the former CM and both the state government as well as opposition have to work together for the state's development."

"I'm not the man who remembers bitter things of electioneering throughout life. The election is over and so is the bitterness. Kehte hain na raat gayee, baat gayee," said Scindia.

The meeting came in the backdrop of a statewide protest staged by the BJP to protest the killing of two of its leaders in Mandsaur and Barwani districts.