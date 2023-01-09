JUST IN
Business Standard

Secular forces need to work together for country's better times: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Sunday said the secular forces need to work together to bring "better times for the country"

Topics
Sitaram Yechury | CPI(M)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Opposition divided over possible impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Sunday said the secular forces need to work together to bring "better times for the country".

He also claimed that whenever the Congress took the Left's advice seriously it benefited the party and India.

At a discussion titled 'Remembering Pranab' organised by the Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation at India International Centre here, Yechury recalled Pranab Mukherjee's role in binding the Congress and Left parties together during the first UPA government.

Mukherjee knew the art of managing contradictions and uniting opposites, the CPI(M) general secretary said.

"Today, when you see Parliament and democracy, you wish all the more that had he been with us to advise and guide us. For better times in the country, the secular forces have to work together. Working together is what I have learnt from Pranab (Mukherjee)," he said.

He further said Pranab Mukherjee's life and work have an indelible impression in the making of modern India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 07:12 IST

