Ask Khargeji: Rahul Gandhi declines to answer political questions

Terming them "distractions", leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, on Sunday sought to deflect questions about from the media, suggesting they pose these to party chief .

"I am not the party President, ask Khargeji," he said when asked about the party's Chief Ministerial face in Haryana and lack of organisational structure in the state.

Though Gandhi said that the organisation is not weak, but all political question be put to Kharge ji who is the party President.

He said that there are three distractions in each press conference - who will be the PM, what about opposition unity, and now Chief Ministerial face, "but these are traps". He also did not respond to a question about recent loss in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Gandhi also said that he was doing his work much like what has been mentioned in holy book Bhagavad Gita, and the was doing 'tapasya (penance) unlike the BJP which was forcing people to do their 'puja (worship)'.

Responding to a question, Gandhi said that he has changed himself and did not get affected by what others say about him. "Whatever is said about me, whether positive or negative, doesn't affect me and I am doing my work."

"When Arjun took aim at fish eye he did not say what he will do next, in Gita also it is said do your work... However, there are programmes of the party which will continue after the Bharat Jodo Yatra ends."

He said the Yatra was against the divisive agenda of the BJP and it was not a political Yatra but to connect the people.

