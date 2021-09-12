Seven arrested by CBI in murder case linked to W Bengal post-poll violence

-
ALSO READ
Cooch Behar killings: Will give reply of bullets with ballots, says Mamata
Mamata terms Cooch Behar killings as 'genocide', attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files 3 more FIRs, total 31 cases registered
CBI to conduct zone-wise investigation of post-poll violence cases in WB
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
-
The CBI has arrested seven persons on Sunday in connection with a murder case in Cooch Behar linked to post-poll violence in West Bengal, officials said.
The family of the victim, Hardhan Roy, had alleged that one Arjun Munda had taken him to Rajaghora river on May 3 where he was found smeared in blood, they said.
He was taken to the hospital where he had died during treatment, according to the FIR.
The CBI had arrested four persons on Saturday in connection with another murder case in Tufanganj reported during the violence.
It was alleged that on May 4 TMC supporters Sahinur Ahmed and Prosenjit were having dinner when four BJP supporters joined them. After the dinner, Sahinur and Prosenjit were attacked resulting in severe injuries.
They were dragged to a nearby maize field and left there. Prosenjit survived but Sahinur was found dead, the FIR said.
The CBI has taken over the cases on the instructions of a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court that had entrusted to the agency the investigation of alleged murder and rape incidents reported during post-poll violence in West Bengal, they said.
The high court's directives came after a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee submitted a report on the violence in the state that followed the declaration of assembly election results on May 2 in which the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress humbled the BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase contest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU