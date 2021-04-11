Cooch Behar killings: Will give reply of bullets with ballots, says Mamata

-
A day after the killings of four people in Cooch Behar by the central forces during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said that people will give reply of the bullets with ballots.
Addressing a public meeting in Ambari, Mamata said, "They (BJP-ruled Centre) know they have lost in four phases (of Assembly polls) so now they are using guns. We will reply of these bullets with ballots."
"I am a Royal Bengal Tiger. They did not let me go to Cooch Behar. I talked to the families of the deceased in the firing incident over a video call sitting in Siliguri. They cannot stop me," added the Chief Minister.
Earlier on Sunday, Banerjee held a press conference in Siliguri where she spoke to the family members of the deceased through video calling and assured them of help.
"When the election is already over why cannot I go there? I cannot go there but I can talk to them through video calling," she told before dialling them.
Briefing media persons, Mamata said, "They are killing people using central forces and giving clean cheat thereafter. This is genocide. I could not meet the families. I will meet them on April 14. I cannot be stopped."
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday gave directions that no political leader from any party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours where four persons were killed in poll violence during the fourth round of polling in West Bengal.
Trinamool Congress has alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness over the incident. He urged EC to strongly deal with those responsible for what happened in Cooch Behar.
The next phase of the elections will take place on April 17.
