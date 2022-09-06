Shah, Nadda to discuss roadmap for 144 missed LS seats with BJP leaders

-
ALSO READ
JP Nadda extends Independence Day wishes, pays tribute to freedom fighters
Modi govt surpassed previous govts in increasing agri budget: J P Nadda
Nadda to visit Himachal today to grease the wheels of upcoming poll
Modi changed India's politics from that of dynasties, to development: Nadda
BJP a party that moves in right direction with right ideology, says Nadda
-
With an eye on the 2024 elections, BJP chief JP Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah will hold a brainstorming session Tuesday with key party leaders to draw a roadmap for winning the 144 Lok Sabha seats it missed by narrow margins in the previous election, sources said.
These seats were divided into clusters and one Union minister each was appointed as their in-charge.
Another set of ministers was sent to assess the political situation by visiting all assembly segments within these constituencies, spread across states including West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
They were also tasked to identify potential candidates.
Several Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Jyotiraditya Scindia are likely to attend the meeting at the BJP headquarters.
The ministers will present a detailed report on these constituencies during the meeting.
This list of 144 Lok Sabha seats includes constituencies where the BJP came either second or third in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The sources said the ministers have visited almost all these constituencies and gathered electorally crucial details.
The ministers have done a SWOT analysis of the BJP's position in these constituencies and identified steps to be taken to ensure its victory in the 2024 elections, the sources said..
The party has drawn a detailed blueprint on these constituencies which include information on religion, caste, geography, inclination of voters and the reasons behind it, the sources added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU