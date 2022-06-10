Modi changed India's politics from that of dynasties, to development: Nadda

-
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said earlier dynasties, casteism and corruption were synonymous with politics but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed it to politics of development.
Inaugurating a BJP regional party office in Gorakhpur on Friday, he said that under Modi the country made two Covid vaccines available to the people of India within a year of the pandemic.
"Our party is proactive and pro-responsive. We don't sit idle. While the country moves ahead under the leadership of Modi, Uttar Pradesh moves ahead under Yogi Adityanath," Nadda said.
"Prime Minister Modi has changed politics in the country. Earlier dynasts, casteism, and corruption were synonymous with politics. But Modi changed it to politics of development. That is why he gave the slogan of 'Sabka Saaath, Sabka vikas'," the BJP president said.
Nadda recounted how important vaccines like that against polio and encephalitis "took decades to come to India" but now under the leadership of PM Modi, the country "developed" two COVID-19 vaccines within a year.
"The India of today develops its vaccines and provides it to other countries as well."
Hitting out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "I want to remind you of an irresponsible leader. When vaccination started, Akhilesh Yadav termed the vaccine, 'BJP ka tika'. He himself took the vaccine but advised you (the public) not to take it."
He said that of 72 BJP offices proposed to be built in Uttar Pradesh, 69 have already been completed.
"It is the vision of the prime minister that the BJP must have a party office in every district of the country," Nadda said.
Remembering the BJP's struggles in past, the party president urged young workers to "make use of libraries at BJP party offices and learn."
On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "A group has developed in Uttar Pradesh that has benefited from the schemes initiated by the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. This beneficiary group is directly attached to the prime minister. "
Adityanath also praised Nadda for his support to the Uttar Pradesh government's drive against encephalitis when he was the union health minister.
The chief minister claimed that the incidence of encephalitis has dropped by over 95 per cent in the state in the past few years.
