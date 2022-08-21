Shankersinh Vaghela launches party, will contest assembly polls in Gujarat

-
Veteran politician and former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Sunday floated a new party, Praja Shakti Democratic Party. His party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.
Declaring his intent about his re-entry into electoral politics, Vaghela told the local media in Gandhinagar, "People are looking for BJP's alternative. For me doors of BJP, Congress and AAP are closed, so I decided to launch Praja Shakti Democratic Party, the party was registered a year and half ago. Now we have a party."
Vaghela on his Facebook page has already made a plethora of promises to people of the state like - Rs 12 lakh health insurance protection for family earning Rs 12 lakh per annum, free education for children of such family till class XII, unemployment stipend for youth till they get employment, exemption from water tax, free electricity up to 100 units of consumption, loan waver for farmers, relief in electricity bills, new scientific liquor policy, etc. in the state.
Vaghela had met BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibbal in Delhi on Saturday. He has requested them to extend support, if they feel Vaghela is doing the right thing by launching a regional party.
In 2017 too, Vaghela had launched regional party Jan Vikalp and contested elections, but couldn't even get 1 per cent vote and neither win single seat in the state. He himself did not contest the election.
