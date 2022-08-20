AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on 2-day visit to Gujarat from Monday

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he and his deputy Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat next week with a message that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide free and quality education as well as healthcare services if it is voted to power in the state in upcoming assembly polls.
The AAP national convenor said he and Sisodia will be in Gujarat for two days during which they will also hold interaction with youth.
"On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days - to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, We will open good schools, good hospitals and mohalla clinics in Gujarat as well. Everyone will get good education and medical treatment for free. People will get so much relief. Will interact with youth also," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Kejriwal made the announcement a day after the CBI raided Sisodia's residence in connection with an alleged scam in the formulation of Delhi excise policy.
While the CBI raid lasted for more than 14 hours, AAP leaders held a series of press conferences throughout the day to slam the BJP-led Centre over the action against the Delhi deputy chief minister.
The party leaders accused the prime minister of using the CBI and other agencies against Delhi government ministers to dent the image of the AAP as he was "rattled" by the growing popularity of its national convenor Kejriwal and his model of governance.
After its stupendous victory in Punjab, the AAP has been working on its national expansion plan.
While the party has activated and reorganised its units in most of the states, it has launched a massive membership drive assembly in the state where assembly polls are to held in next two years.
The AAP has kept its immediate focus on the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where it will contest all seats in the assembly polls due later this year.
