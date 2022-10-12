Shashi Tharoor to campaign in Gujarat today for Congress presidential poll

-
ALSO READ
SriLankan Airline starts refuelling at Thiruvananthapuram airport
Vote only for those who accept Nehru family in Cong prez polls: Kerala MP
Cong's Shashi Tharoor takes a swipe at Centre over tackling Covid-19
Quomodocunquize: Tharoor takes dig at Railway Ministry with head-scratcher
Tharoor qualified to contest for Congress prez poll: KPCC chief Sudhakaran
-
Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor will be in Gujarat on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming poll to the top party post.
Besides Congress MP Tharoor, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also in the race for the party president's post, the election for which is scheduled on October 17.
The result will be announced on October 19.
Tharoor will begin his Gujarat visit by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon.
Thereafter, he will interact with Congress delegates and media, as per the schedule shared by the party.
Kharge was in Gujarat last week to campaign for the Congress president post election. He had also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before meeting party delegates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 11:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU