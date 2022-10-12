Shashi Tharoor to campaign in Gujarat today for Congress presidential poll

Congress presidential election candidate will be in on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming poll to the top party post.

Besides Congress MP Tharoor, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also in the race for the party president's post, the election for which is scheduled on October 17.

The result will be announced on October 19.

Tharoor will begin his visit by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon.

Thereafter, he will interact with Congress delegates and media, as per the schedule shared by the party.

Kharge was in last week to campaign for the Congress president post election. He had also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before meeting party delegates.

