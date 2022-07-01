Shinde as Maharashtra CM: Thane BJP thanks leaders for honouring district

-
The Thane unit of the BJP on Friday thanked the central leadership of the party for honouring Mumbai's neighbouring district by making regional strongman Eknath Shinde the new chief minister of Maharashtra.
Shinde, who had rebelled against the Shiv Sena on June 21 and succeeded in bringing the Uddhav Thackeray government, was on June 30 sworn in as chief minister against overwhelming speculation that senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis would be given the top post.
"It is the first time someone from Thane has become CM. This is due to the BJP's central leadership. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda for this honour given to Thane," district unit chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said.
Meanwhile, groups like the CREDAI-MCHI Thane also welcomed the appointment of Shinde as CM claiming it would bring about development in the region.
It is a matter of pride for Thanekars as Shinde over the years has played a big role in making Thane the city of choice to settle in for people of the state and especially the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, said CREDAI-MCHI Thane president Jitendra Mehta.
