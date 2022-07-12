Short-cut politics can result in short-circuit of nation: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against "short-cut politics" based on populist measures, which he said can lead to short-circuit of a nation.
Addressing a rally of the BJP here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, the PM said there is no alternative for hard work and those who indulge in short-cut politics would not have got such projects done.
Modi also said India is a land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped us as a better society and country, as he spoke at the public meeting, held ahead of the auspicious Shravani Mela'.
"The government is making investments to provide modern infrastructure at the places associated with faith, spirituality and historical importance," he said, referring to Ayodhya, Kashi Vishawnath and Baba Baidyanath temple here.
Urging people to refrain from politics based on populist measures, Modi said it is a challenge before the country.
"The country faces a major challenge of short-cut politics, but it is a big truth that the country whose politics is based on it can have short-circuit... It can destroy a country," Modi said.
"It is very easy to get votes from people by taking populist measures, adopting short-cut politics without thinking about far-reaching consequences, the PM said.
Underlining that countrymen have to take India to newer heights as it approaches 100 years of Independence, Modi said it can be achieved by hard work alone.
He said those who practice short-cut politics would not work hard to build model airports, new highways and medical colleges in various districts.
Discussing the projects unveiled by him, Modi said his government at the Centre ensures that it inaugurates those projects for which foundation stones are laid by it.
This is the BJP's model of governance, he asserted.
Earlier, projects were announced by one dispensation, foundation stones were laid by successive governments, and finally those saw light of the day after several regimes.
