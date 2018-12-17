JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Congress gives breach of privilege notices in both Houses on Rafale issue
Business Standard

Someone facing charges in 1984 riots is going to become MP CM: SAD leader

The member Prem Singh Chandumajra made the remarks during the Zero Hour, soon after the Delhi High Court sentenced Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SIKH RIOTS

A Shiromani Akali Dal member in the Lok Sabha Monday demanded that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots should be declared as a genocide and accused the Congress of protecting the guilty.

The member Prem Singh Chandumajra made the remarks during the Zero Hour, soon after the Delhi High Court sentenced Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Innocent Sikhs were killed and the riots should be declared as a genocide, he said, adding that everybody should welcome the court's verdict.

He also said that someone facing allegations of being part of the riots is going to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, an apparent reference to Congress leader Kamal Nath.

During the Zero Hour, BJP members raised slogans demanding that the guilty in the riots should be punished.
First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements