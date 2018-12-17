Congress gives breach of privilege notices in both Houses on Rafale issue

The on Monday gave notices of breach of privilege in both Houses of Parliament, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the "wrong" information on the deal.

While of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad sent the notice to the of the Upper House, Congress' in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge gave the notice in the

"I have given a breach of privilege notice against the government and in particular against as it was the that gave the go ahead for presenting the affidavit before the Supreme Court," he said.

This is the first time that a government has provided wrong information to the Supreme Court, he said.

"This is why our demand for a (JPC) becomes more relevant. We demand that a JPC be formed to probe the theft in the deal," Azad said.

"We have no faith in this government as it is misleading the by giving false information and is also misleading the people of the country," he alleged.

The Congress, through its notices, is demanding answers from the on why the government provided wrong information to the about the CAG report on the pricing issue, he said.

The Sunday urged the Supreme Court to recall its Rafale judgment and issue notices to the for contempt of court and perjury, alleging the Centre provided false information to the apex court.

Senior alleged that the government was guilty of committing breach of privilege of both Houses of Parliament by claiming that the CAG report on Rafale pricing was presented to the of Parliament.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed pleas alleging irregularities in the Rafale deal, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision-making process" warranting setting aside of the defence contract for purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

In its judgment, the court made a reference to a CAG report on the deal. It said the CAG report was examined by the of Parliament.

But the Congress insisted that the government presented "wrong facts" before the court during the hearing of pleas challenging the deal with France, which gave the government relief in the cases.

On Saturday, the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking correction in the judgment, saying "misinterpretation" of its note "resulted in a controversy in the public domain".

The Centre made it clear that it did not say the CAG report was examined by the PAC or a redacted portion was placed before Parliament. It clarified the note had said the government "has already shared" the price details with CAG, written in past tense and "is factually correct".