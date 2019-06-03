SP-BSP honeymoon over as Mayawati hints at dumping 'mahagathbandhan'

After facing a virtual rout in the at the hands of the ruling (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president on Monday hinted at dumping the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) comprising and the Samajwadi Party.

The alliance was announced on January 12, 2019, in the run up to the general elections and was touted as a formidable challenger to counter the rollicking election machinery of in UP, which elects 80 Lok Sabha members, and is key to government formation at the Centre.

In the backdrop of BSP’s dismal performance in UP, today convened a meeting of senior party functionaries in Delhi to discuss the factors behind the rout.

Mayawati, at the meeting, observed that the grand alliance had failed to deliver for the BSP, since the alliance partners had failed to ensure a transfer of their respective vote banks, even as she exhorted party leaders to galvanise cadres for contesting the upcoming elections independently without falling back upon any alliance.

According to sources, she underlined that president could not facilitate the victory of his wife from the party’s turf of Kannauj, where she was defeated by nominee Subrat Pathak by a margin of over 12,000 votes, despite the Congress not fielding its candidate in her support.

She also noted that Akhilesh had failed to prevent the division of Yadav votes. She alleged that Akhilesh’s estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), had managed to transfer Yadav votes to the and thus hurt the grand alliance in the state.

Under the alliance, and had fought 38 and 37 seats, respectively, in UP, while leaving 2 and 3 seats for Congress (Rae Bareli and Amethi) and ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), respectively.

In the elections, while the won 10 seats, could barely manage to retain its 2014 tally of 5 and RLD drew a blank. Congress could win only a single seat at Rae Bareli (Sonia Gandhi) even as party president lost to BJP’s from by a margin of 55,000 votes.

In contrast, BJP cornered 62 seats on its own, while its ally Apna Dal (S) won 2 other seats, making it 64 for the ruling Democratic Alliance (NDA), although the tally was 9 less as compared to 2014 polls, when the NDA had emerged victorious on 73 seats. At the time, BSP had failed to win any seat, while SP won 5 seats, followed by Congress with 2 seats.

Peeved at the bleak Lok Sabha results, recently sacked BSP election coordinators of 6 states and state presidents of two states. She removed party coordinators of Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha, and sacked state presidents of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, where the party failed to win any seats.

Meanwhile, BSP is likely to contest the upcoming UP bypolls on 11 seats independently. These seats would fall vacant once legislators of different parties, who are now elected to Parliament, resign from their respective seats.