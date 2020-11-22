SP workers celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday in Lukcnow

-
ALSO READ
Mulayam Singh Yadav, wife now stable after testing Covid positive: Family
PM Narendra Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday
SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition under control, says hospital
Covid-19: Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition improving, says doctor
SP's Ram Gopal Yadav files nomination for Rajya Sabha election
-
Party workers celebrated Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow on Sunday morning.
The area around Malayam Singh's residence was decorated with poster greetings on his birthday. Party workers were seen reaching the SP headquarters in large numbers to congratulate their leader.
"Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is our inspiration, he sacrificed his entire life for humanity and socialism. He is a living example of an ideal public servant," Armaan Khan, SP leader, told ANI.
The SP leader also said that under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022.
"The 2022 elections are round the corner and today I want to reiterate that under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav, our leader Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh once again," he said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and wished the former UP Chief Minister for his long and healthy life.
"Happy Birthday to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and founder of Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. On this day, I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Gadkari wrote in Hindi.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also took to Twitter to wish the leader, he wrote in a Hindi tweet, "Happy birthday to senior politician and Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Wish you good health and long life."
Meanwhile, SP's official Twitter handle poured wishes for their leader on his 82nd birthday.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the revered Netaji, the father of Samajwadi Party. With the blessings of Netaji, we all are determined to strengthen the Samajwadi Party by continuing the struggle for social justice together. Prayers to God for Netaji's longevity and health," it read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU