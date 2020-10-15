Mulayam Singh Yadav, wife now stable after testing Covid positive: Family

-
ALSO READ
New education policy's objective is to implement RSS agenda: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav passes away due to coronavirus
SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition under control, says hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised again in Lucknow, second time in 5 days
No hope from insensitive govt: Akhilesh on death of Hathras gangrape victim
-
After testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhana, were now "stable", a family source said on Thursday.
The couple had tested positive on Wednesday.
"Both of them were asymptomatic but have been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram because of the age factor.
"We are in touch with the doctors and both are stable," the source added.
The SP supremo and his wife were recently hospitalized in Lucknow for comorbidities, including hypertension.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU