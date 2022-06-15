Stalin slams ED action against Gandhis, dubs it 'political vendetta'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday lashed out at the action against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and and dubbed it as an "outrageous act of political vendetta" against the party by the ruling BJP at the Centre "using" the probe agency.

In a tweet, Stalin said the political opponents should be fought politically.

"I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Tmt Sonia Gandhi and Thiru @RahulGandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate," he said in a tweet.

"Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate," he added.

The ED questioned on Monday and Tuesday as part of its probe into alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

Rahul's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

