'Election mirage': Mayawati on Centre's move to recruit 10 lakh employees

-
ALSO READ
BSP supremo Mayawati announces two candidates for western UP
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati opts for a subdued birthday this year
Nawab Malik's arrest 'unfortunate', meant to influence UP polls: Mayawati
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
UP Assembly elections: Mayawati kicks off BSP campaign from Agra
-
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday questioned the announcement by the Centre to recruit 10 lakh people in the next one-and-half years and asked whether it is not an "election mirage".
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that far more posts reserved for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are lying vacant for years.
"Due to wrong policies and working style of the Centre, poverty, inflation, unemployment and devaluation of the Rupee are at an all-time high.
"Because of this all (people) are feeling worried and restless. Now, the Centre in the next one-and-half years, before the Lok Sabha election, has announced 10 lakh recruitments. Is it not an election mirage (chhalavaa)?" Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
Her reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next 18 months.
"The posts in the government meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs lying vacant for years are much more," she said.
"The BSP has been demanding both inside and outside Parliamentthat these vacancies be filled by running a special drive. The government is silent about it and this section of the society is affected the most by poverty and unemployment," the BSP chief.
The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Tuesday.
The next general election is due to be held in April-May in 2024.
"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet.
Government sources said various departments and ministries were asked to prepare details of vacancies following Modi's direction to this effect and the decision on recruitment was taken following an overall review.
During various Assembly polls, opposition parties have tried to corner the BJP over the issue of unemployment, but the saffron party has been successful in neutralising the criticism with its planks of welfarism, development and Hindutva.
It has also consistently refuted the opposition's charge on unemployment, arguing that its various programmes have led to a rise in entrepreneurship and overall employment generation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU