State govt cannot install or remove loudspeakers: Maharashtra home minister

-
ALSO READ
After Raj Thackeray warning, Maharashtra limits loudspeaker use at shrines
Those trying to topple MVA govt being given befitting reply: Thackeray
Action sought against illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places
Will retaliate if mosque loudspeakers not removed by May 3: Raj Thackeray
Kolte-Patil Developers FY22 sales bookings up 45% to record Rs 1,739 crore
-
There is no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Monday after an all-party meeting on the issue.
The BJP boycotted the meet, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said.
Some political parties have been demanding regulations on the use of loudspeakers and had set a deadline on it, Walse-Patil said without naming the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or its chief Raj Thackeray who has given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by May 3.
He said that in the all-party meeting it was decided that the government should take all steps to maintain law and order in the state and work accordingly. The Supreme Court had given a decision on the use (regulations) of loudspeakers in 2005. Subsequently, other courts have also given decisions in this regard.
Accordingly, the Maharashtra government between 2015-17 came out with some GRs (government resolutions) and circulars on the use of loudspeakers and the permission on its usage including the timings and decibel limits. Based on it, loudspeakers are used in the state.
"There is no provision that the government cannot decide on installing or removing loudspeakers. Those who have installed loudspeakers, those who use it, will have to take care of the regulation, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU