Some people getting anxious after losing power: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

In an apparent jibe at the opposition in Maharashtra, chief on Monday said some people were getting anxious after losing power.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Pawar, whose party shares power with the and Congress in Maharashtra, said it is a good thing that the state government has decided to call an all-party meeting over the issue of loudspeakers at religious places, and he will be very happy if something good comes out of the meet.

After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the parted ways with long-term ally over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party then tied-up with the and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Asked about statements of opposition leaders that the situation in Maharashtra warrants President's rule in the state, Pawar said it is true that some people get anxious after power goes out of their hands.

"This is not a new thing. Not everyone is like me. After our (state) government was dismissed in 1980, I was told about it at 12.30 in the night. I along with my friends immediately vacated the (CM's) house and moved to another place and on the next day, we all went to watch a cricket match at the Wankhede stadium and enjoyed the whole day," the former chief minister said.

Power comes and goes, and there is no need to be anxious, the chief said.

"Of late, some people are getting anxious and I do not blame them, because before the (2019) state election claims were made of coming again to power, and it did not materialise, that's why there is this anxiousness," the former Union minister said.

Asked about a delegation going to meet the Union home secretary over some incidents that have taken place in Mumbai, Pawar said it is obvious that some "anxious people" will go and explore their options, but there is no need to think over it.

The state capital recently witnessed a political row over use of loudspeakers at religious places and the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

Pawar said, "The threat of the imposition of President's rule is always made, but it has no outcome. If a mid-term poll situation arises, then the recent Kolhapur byelection result has shown what kind of result would be there, and I think no one will go to that extent (of imposition of President's rule)."



In a boost for the tripartite MVA government in Maharashtra, the Congress recently won the byelection to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP.

