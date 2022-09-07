State-run student hostels to have modern infrastructure: Jharkhand CM

Chief Minister on Tuesday promised modern infrastructure in students' hostels across the state, during a programme organised at Ranchi College on the occasion of Karma festival.

He said that all hostels run by the welfare department in the state are being renovated to provide facilities on par with private ones.

"It is our endeavour to provide multi-storey hostels equipped with modern infrastructure for students in cities like Ranchi, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur," the CM said.

Urging people to protect their culture and tradition, Soren said nature worship is an intrinsic part of tribal culture.

"It is a matter of pride for us that our ancestors have taught us nature worship," he said.

Tribals have made the biggest contribution in protecting environment, he said, adding that the world today faces problems like global warming on account of not maintaining ecological balance.

Karma festival, marking the period of harvest, was celebrated across with traditional fervour and gaiety all throughout the day.

