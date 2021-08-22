Story in numbers: Crime rate falls, but women still at risk, shows data

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
-
While addressing events in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Mirzapur on August 1, 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, mainly credited the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government with how it claimed “top spot” in terms of law and order. “In four years, the Yogi government has worked to make Uttar Pradesh riot-free, free from land mafia and provide security to the mothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh,” the union Home Minister said.
This claim is false. Uttar Pradesh recorded 5,714 cases of riots in 2019 alone, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau. In 2018, the state saw 8,908 cases and ranked second in the country with 8,990 cases in 2017. In 2016, the number of cases stood at 8,018. UP CM Yogi Adityanath made another such claim on March 20, 2021, when he said no riots had occurred since he took charge as CM in 2017.
Shah also said: “In the last four years, there has been a huge reduction in incidents like robbery, dacoity, murder in the state.”
This claim is true. As per NCRB data, UP saw a steady decline in robbery, dacoity and murder cases between 2017 and 2019. In 2017, UP recorded 4,089 cases of robbery which then dropped to 3,218 in 2018 and 2,241 in 2019.
Similarly, related to dacoity nearly halved in the state — from reporting 263 cases in 2017 to 144 in 2018 and 124 in 2019. Cases related to murder also decreased from 4,324 in 2017, to 4,018 in 2018 and further dropping to 3,806 in 2019.
But when it comes to cases registered under crimes against women, UP ranked the highest at 59,445 in 2018 and 59,853 in 2019. Moreover, UP is the third-highest in terms of pending cases of crimes against women (1.84 lakh), according to a February 2, 2021 Lok Sabha reply. At 2.57 lakh such pending cases, West Bengal tops the list, followed by Maharashtra at 2.07 lakh.
Data and text: IndiaSpend
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU