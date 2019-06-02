Story in numbers: The best show by women candidates is not enough

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have elected the most number of women parliamentarians, 11 each. Maharashtra (8) is the next, followed by Odisha (7) and Gujarat (6).

Among the political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the most number of women winners (41), or nearly 14% of all its members (303) elected to the Lok Sabha. The BJP is followed by the All India Trinamool Congress (9), which had fielded 41% women candidates, unprecedented for any election in the history of Indian democracy. These parties are followed by the Congress (7 — 13.5% of its 52 MPs), the Yuvajana ...