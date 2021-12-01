'Suspension of 12 MPs shows frustration of govt over repeal of farm laws'

-
-
Terming "wrong" the suspension of 12 opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the action against these lawmakers reflected the government's frustration as it had to withdraw the three farm laws.
Two of the 12 suspended MPs are from Chhattisgarh.
Talking to reporters here at the helipad, Baghel demanded a ban on the travel of passengers coming from the countries, where a new variant of coronavirus is found, to India.
"The suspension of the MPs is not right. It is wrong and the chairman (of Rajya Sabha) should reconsider it (the decision), he said.
When asked that the MPs, who have been suspended, were raising the issue of farm bills on the day of ruckus during the last Monsoon session, he said, they (BJP-led Centre) have withdrawn the farm bills. They did it out of compulsion, not by their heart. It is the frustration (of the government) that is coming out on MPs (in the form of suspension) and others.
Twelve opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including Congress MPs Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, were suspended on Monday for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.
Baghel reiterated his allegations that the Centre was not providing a sufficient quantity of jute gunny bags and refusing to accept usna (par-boiled) rice in its pool from Chhattisgarh.
We could understand that factories were shut last year due to COVID-19 lockdown and therefore the jute commissioner (which comes under the Central government) could not provide jute bags. But it is not like that this year. The state government had demanded 5 lakh bundles of jute bags but they are not giving it fully. The way they are creating trouble by not accepting usna rice in the Central pool, they are doing the same by not providing jute bags, the CM said.
Last week, Baghel had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure a timely supply of new jute gunny bags.
Baghel had said that the unavailability of these bags could lead to a law and order situation during the procurement drive, which began on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
